SEASON 2023 EPISODE 6: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher pray for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and rage against the lies told against Israel by the Amalek-tinged media. Then: Ben Bresky on the history of Tu Bishvat and broadcaster Mark Golub remembered. Also: Yishai debates on i24, and Steve and Samuel Wearp on the mission of Blessed Buy Israel.