Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Playing now

Fighting in Light of a Vision

January 26, 2024

SEASON 2024 EPISODE 4: Yishai Fleisher celebrates Tu B’Shvat – Jewish Arbor Day – on IDF Reserves and discusses Israel’s war efforts in light of a vision for what the Jewish State should look like. Then: Ben Bresky on Israeli drip irrigation technology, and David Tahar on his mission to retrieve his son’s remains from the hands of Hamas. Finally, why the Two State Solution is flawed from inception, and how Moses’ hands connected Heaven and Earth.

SPONSOR LINKS:
The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/
Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/
Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/
The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/
JNS https://www.jns.org/
Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com

PODCAST INFO:
Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c
RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV

SUPPORT & CONNECT:
Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast
Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show

Related Podcasts

The Miscalculation of Hamas and the Anger of Iran – From the Man Who Predicted It First: Talking with Dr. Mordechai Kedar

51:18

January 24, 2024

The Song of Resurrection

January 21, 2024

Media is an Intelligence Operation – and We May Already Have Lost: A Conversation with Journalist Lee Smith

46:05

January 17, 2024

Seeking (God’s) Sovereignty of War

January 12, 2024

Is the Middle East on the Verge of Exploding?

46:25

January 10, 2024

The Blessings of War

January 5, 2024

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .