SEASON 2023 EPISODE 1: Rabbi Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the fruits of the Sabbatical year that are still coming out. Then, Yishai fights with the BBC for the right of Jews, and of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Finally, Dr. Noam Arnon on the Biblical Jacob’s final days in Egypt and eventual burial in Hebron.