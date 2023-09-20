Subscribe
Fifty Years since the Yom Kippur War: Personal Memories and Timeless Lessons

September 20, 2023

Doug and Pesach sit down with a very special guest, Pesach’s father, Rabbi Yosef Wolicki. On the morning of October 6th, 1973 – the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur – the security guard at Rabbi Yosef Wolicki’s local synagogue told him that Israel was under attack. He shares memories of how he responded as the rabbi of the community, what it was like traveling to the front lines in Egypt, his experiences visiting hospitals and soldiers, the sense of depression that overtook Israel despite their eventual victory, and what lessons all people of faith must take from the Yom Kippur War as we analyze what happened fifty years later.

Show your appreciation for Shoulder to Shoulder on Patreon – and join Pesach and Doug for weekly Bible study, too. Go to https://www.patreon.com/ShouldertoShoulder today!

