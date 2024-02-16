Executive Orders From On High

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the injustice of US Executive Orders against “settlers”, and honor fallen heroes. Then: Ben Bresky on Israel’s very first elections, one couple’s efforts to strengthen soldiers through beef jerky, and how to be a Biblical philanthropist with the author of Kosher Giving. Finally: one Torah verse that holds the key to a meaningful life – and the Third Temple – with Rav Mike Feuer.
