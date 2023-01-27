Subscribe
David Friedman, the Fight for Campus, & Remembering the Saintly “Baba Sali”

January 27, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 4: Yishai is on the road again! He speaks with former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman about the state of the Abraham Accords, and with Rabbi Schneur Oirechman of Chabad Tallahassee who is fighting assimilation, and with Florida State University student David Glasser who is dealing with antisemitism, and with Joel Griffith who celebrated Israel’s new coalition with Young Jewish Conservatives at a swanky hotel rooftop in Miami. Plus: Exodus Torah and the Yarzheit of the Baba Sali, Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira.

