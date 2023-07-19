Christianity: The Other Jewish Religion

Pesach has a conversation with Dr. John Garr, founder and president of Hebraic Christian College, an online academy of higher learning that aims to educate Christians about the Jewish roots of their faith. Dr. Garr, author of dozens of scholarly works of theology, shares his personal story of growing up with a love for Israel and the Jewish people, his lifelong dedication to combating what he calls, “the heresy of supersessionism,” and his vision of all Christians embracing the Jewish origins of their faith.