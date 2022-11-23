Christianity is NOT the New Israel: Why Replacement Theology is wrong

In this episode, Pesach flies solo and has a conversation with one of America’s leading academic theologians, Professor Gerald McDermott. The topic is the long-held Christian position that the church has replaced the Jewish people as God’s covenant people. Prof. McDermott explains how this anti-Jewish theology began, why it is wrong, and how Christian thinking is changing regarding the Land of Israel and the Jewish people. You DON’T want to miss this important conversation. Plus: Pesach explains why Israelis, perhaps more than any other people outside the United States, should consider celebrating Thanskgiving.