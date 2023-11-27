Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Days after Oct. 7, the destruction can be seen after the assault by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri, near Gaza border in southern Israel, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.

Christian Journalists Can’t Unsee the Horrors of October 7

November 27, 2023

Israel has begun a careful initiative to show an unedited 47-minute video, a compilation of images filmed by the actual terrorists who perpetrated the October 7 massacres in Israel, CCTV images, and first responder experiences. They are described as the most horrific thing people have ever seen. What are the responses to seeing these images that cannot be unseen? Should they be shown at all, or even more widely? What about allegations from journalists and others that the massacre didn’t really happen, or trying to create an obscene moral equivalency? Rebecca Downs, Felicia Ferreira, Chris Mitchell, and David Parsons are Christian journalists and have seen the video. Listen to their haunting and sobering testimonies and thoughts.

