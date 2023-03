SEASON 2023 EPISODE 13: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher take part in pro-Judicial Reform rally in Jerusalem and give a first hand report on the tensions between divergent poles in Israeli society. Then, just in time for Shabbat Hagadol, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel explains the magic ingredient of Chametz, while Rabbi Shlomo Katz reveals the magic ingredient in the love between Jews in times of crisis.