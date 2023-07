SEASON 2023 EPISODE 26: Malkah and Yishai Fleisher discuss the dichotomy of the IDF fighting terror while post-Zionist protestors block one of the Jewish State’s main roads. Dr. Mordechai Kedar on the terrorist sociology in Jenin. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the Four Fasts in light of the rebirth of Israel. Ben Bresky attends music festival in Biblical town of Tekoa. And finally, is being a zealot a good or bad thing?