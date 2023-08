SEASON 2023 EPISODE 31: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are overlooking the Mediterranean in southern Israel and discuss rockets from Gaza and Jewish rights in Judea. Then, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on aliens in Jewish thought. And Ben Bresky on the storied Jerusalem art school Bezalel. Finally, Yishai sits with Doug Altabef of Im Tirzu to discuss the state of the State.