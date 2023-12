SEASON 2023 EPISODE 47: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher struggle between high and low spirits, between terror and Jewish victory – and the only solution is to Be The Maccabee! Then, Ben Bresky speaks with 99-year-old reporter Walter Bingham who went back to Germany to relive the Kindertransport. Finally, Yishai’s talk with the young Jews of Aardvark gap year program.