Be the Maccabee

December 1, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 47: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher struggle between high and low spirits, between terror and Jewish victory – and the only solution is to Be The Maccabee! Then, Ben Bresky speaks with 99-year-old reporter Walter Bingham who went back to Germany to relive the Kindertransport. Finally, Yishai’s talk with the young Jews of Aardvark gap year program.



