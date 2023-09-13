Ban the ADL or Ban the Jews?

Pesach and Doug sit down with David Lange of israellycool.com to discuss the ways that the Anti-Defamation League may actually promote antisemitism even as it claims to fight it. And there’s plenty more: they talk all about Elon Musk’s threat to sue the ADL, whether the hashtag #bantheADL is antisemitic, some of the reasons that many people misunderstand the Jewish community, and much more. (Yes, of course, Roger Waters makes an appearance here, as well.)

