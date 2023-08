SEASON 2023 EPISODE 32: Yishai Fleisher speaks with the great Jewish musician and singer Avraham Fried who was filming in Hebron. Then Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on halachic musical chairs in the airplane. Ben Bresky brings the music from Aharit Hayamim festival in Judea. And Inon Dan Kehati and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan Nahoum on the music of real peace in the Middle East.