Pesach flies solo this week and has a wide-ranging conversation with Rev Dr. Dru Johnson of The King’s College and the Center for Hebraic Thought in New York. Dr. Johnson shared his journey and passion for teaching Christians how to read the Bible the way it was intended to be read, what he calls “Hebraically.” Pesach then asked Dru for his thoughts on the changing attitudes of young Christians about Israel. His answer was not what Pesach expected!