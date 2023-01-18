Antisemitism Among Pastors: Is It Real, and Where Does It Come From?

A recent study suggested that over a quarter of young evangelicals think that their pastors harbor antisemitic viewpoints, such as believing that Jews in America have too much power. This may or may not be accurate, but it raises the important question of where such attitudes arise… and the answers are potentially disturbing. Pesach and Doug, along with their good friend Pastor Mikel Lagaras, discuss where young evangelicals draw their values from. Some of the stats are staggering and could indicate further troubling trends. Pesach even suggests that while antisemitism is wrongheaded and misguided, there might be understandable reasons why young people assume that their pastors espouse these troubling viewpoints. Don’t miss this provocative and important episode.