Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

Antisemitism Among Pastors: Is It Real, and Where Does It Come From?

53:07 Min. Listen

January 18, 2023

A recent study suggested that over a quarter of young evangelicals think that their pastors harbor antisemitic viewpoints, such as believing that Jews in America have too much power. This may or may not be accurate, but it raises the important question of where such attitudes arise… and the answers are potentially disturbing. Pesach and Doug, along with their good friend Pastor Mikel Lagaras, discuss where young evangelicals draw their values from. Some of the stats are staggering and could indicate further troubling trends. Pesach even suggests that while antisemitism is wrongheaded and misguided, there might be understandable reasons why young people assume that their pastors espouse these troubling viewpoints. Don’t miss this provocative and important episode.

Related Podcasts

Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. Jan 17, 2023

14:06

January 18, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Va’eira

25:09

January 17, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. Jan 16, 2023

19:35

January 17, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Thu. Jan 12, 2023

12:02

January 13, 2023

The Battle Between National Rebirth and Nihilism

1:05:18

January 13, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Wed. Jan 11, 2023

11:39

January 12, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .