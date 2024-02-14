Another Oct. 7: Jihadist Genocide of Nigerian Christians

Doug and Pesach have an in-depth conversation with Douglas Burton, Senior Editor of TruthNigeria.com. A veteran journalist of some of the most dangerous places in the world, Douglas’ current mission is to expose the ongoing genocide against Christians taking place in Nigeria at the hands of Jihadist Muslims. Why is the world ignoring this genocide? Why aren’t Christians speaking out? What is being done to force the US government to prevent it? And don’t miss Pesach’s call for Jews to speak out for the persecuted Christians of Africa.