Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Playing now

Another Oct. 7: Jihadist Genocide of Nigerian Christians

43:40 Min. Listen

February 14, 2024

Doug and Pesach have an in-depth conversation with Douglas Burton, Senior Editor of TruthNigeria.com. A veteran journalist of some of the most dangerous places in the world, Douglas’ current mission is to expose the ongoing genocide against Christians taking place in Nigeria at the hands of Jihadist Muslims. Why is the world ignoring this genocide? Why aren’t Christians speaking out? What is being done to force the US government to prevent it? And don’t miss Pesach’s call for Jews to speak out for the persecuted Christians of Africa.

Related Podcasts

The Implications of the US Presidential Election on the War Against Hamas

February 11, 2024

Leap Towards Redemption

February 9, 2024

Affirmative Action, DEI, and the Plagiarism Scandal that Rocked the World, with Dr. Carol Swain

44:17

February 7, 2024

Remembering the Holocaust in the wake of the Hamas genocide

February 5, 2024

The Lies of UNRWA and the ICJ

February 2, 2024

“I’m Literally Living Out Verses in the Bible!”

48:03

January 31, 2024

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .