An Ambulance from Miami to Israel

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 46: Yishai flies to Miami to receive an ambulance for Hebron! Then, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel discusses the Torah’s teaching on the price for redeeming hostages. And, Ben Bresky on the Israeli martial art of KRAV MAGA! Finally, Table Torah on the secret of Jacob’s ladder.
