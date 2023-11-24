An Ambulance from Miami to Israel

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 46: Yishai flies to Miami to receive an ambulance for Hebron! Then, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel discusses the Torah’s teaching on the price for redeeming hostages. And, Ben Bresky on the Israeli martial art of KRAV MAGA! Finally, Table Torah on the secret of Jacob’s ladder.

SPONSOR LINKS:

The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/

Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/

Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/

The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/

JNS https://www.jns.org/

Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com

PODCAST INFO:

Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c

RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV



SUPPORT & CONNECT:

Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast

Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show