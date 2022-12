Al Jazeera recently went to the International Criminal Court with “key evidence” that Israel killed their journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. A recent exclusive report however, shows that one of their “eye-witnesses” turns out to be a terrorist who has served time in Israeli prisons and is affiliated with Islamic Jihad. Why is the ICC trying to prosecute Israel in the first place? Is it actually illegal for them to do so? Find out on today’s program.