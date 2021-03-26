10 Hebrew Words to Know for the Passover Holiday

The Passover Haggadah (theological narrative) is set on the table during the "passover seder" dinner on the first night of the 8-day long Jewish holiday of Passover (Photo: Hadas Parush/flash 90.)

On Saturday evening, Jews around the world will begin the week-long celebration of the holiday of Passover (Pesach–פֶּסַח in Hebrew). Traditionally, the holiday begins with family and friends gathering around a festive table to read from the Passover guide book called the Haggadah.

The Haggadah tells of the redemption of the Israelites from ancient Egypt. Reciting this story fulfills the Biblical commandment upon every Jew to remember that God miraculously took the Israelites out of slavery in order to be His children.

“Gathering Passover evening to read the Haggadah in Hebrew and whatever is a person’s mother tongue has been a time-honored tradition for over a thousand years,” noted Roni Segal, academic adviser for The Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, an online language academy, to Breaking Israel News.

“The Passover story is about the creation of the Israelites into a nation. Even most assimilated Jews participate in a Passover seder. This is the foundation of the Jewish people which has stood the test of time.”

Here is a list of important Hebrew words relating to Passover: