Ted Cruz is “lucky” enough to be targeted twice in one day

Protesters targeted the Texas senator’s home and the site of a fundraiser he attended.

Anti-Israel activists twice targeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday, first outside his home and later on in the day at a fundraiser he attended.

“For the second time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors and harassing my family,” the senator wrote. “None expressed concern about Hamas’s Oct. 7 murder of over 1,200 or mass rapes of women and children.”

Two anti-Israel protests in the same day….



That’s a first!



🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/Cu9EYhYHnX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2024

“I’m proud to stand with Israel,” Cruz added. “Am Yisrael Chai!“

Later in the day, a social media account that identifies as a doctoral candidate majoring in post-colonialism and “challenging Western narratives and reshaping perceptions of Muslim women through scholarly work,” shared a photo and a video of anti-Israel protesters blocking a road, the account said, outside a ranch where “genocidal” Cruz was attending a fundraiser. (The account has since been dismantled, apparently.)

“Two anti-Israel protests in the same day,” Cruz wrote. “That’s a first!”

As he did in the post about the protest outside his home, the senator posted images of two American and two Israeli flags.

Unacceptable. And thank you, Ted Cruz. https://t.co/3ipeuJMKDY — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 17, 2024