Five small red cows that rocked the world

Prophecy of the Tenth Red Heifer.

According to the Mishnah, the written version of the Jew’s oral teachings, the red heifer sacrifice has only been performed nine times in the history of the Jewish people to provide ashes for consecration. The ashes from the red heifer are needed to dedicate the Third Temple. The red heifer must be without a spot or a blemish (Numbers 19:1-2, 10). There is a prophecy in the Mishnah stating that when the “tenth red heifer” appears, it is a sign that the temple will be restored, and the Messiah will finally come.

In September of 2022, five unblemished red heifers were delivered to Israel from Texas donated by a Christian Texas rancher. For two thousand years, the Jewish people have waited and searched for an unblemished red heifer. Now, suddenly, five are offered up by a Chrisitan rancher.

God is moving on behalf of His people Israel in these last days to fulfill prophecy, to let His people, and the world, know that His words concerning Israel will be fulfilled. He will have His witnesses for His prophetic word that will declare, “The King is going before His people.” (Micah 2:13). He will break out and come up before them so they can pass through the gate into their inheritance.

The red heifer in its new home at the Ancient Shiloh heritage site. Credit: Binyamin Regional Council.

Return of the Third Temple.

Temple Mount Compound

At this time in the Middle East, the Temple Mount is in dispute with Arabs, fearing they may lose control over it. A Hezbollah spokesman stated the reason that they started this war is because Israel brought five red heifers to Israel to build the temple on Temple Mount. The October 7th attack in 2023 was named “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” by Hamas. They are stating they brought this fight to defend their claim of the temple mount. The Al-Aqsa Mosque sits atop the Temple Mount. It is considered the third holiest site to Muslims and was built in the 8th Century AD. When the Jews won the 1967 war and took over Jerusalem, an arrangement was made with Jordan to oversee and protect this mosque and the compound. The Jordanian Waqf is the organization appointed to this task. The Temple Mount holds great importance to Jews and Christians. It is the third holiest site in Islam. The Jews believed King Solomon built the first temple on this site three thousand years ago. They believe the Romans destroyed the 2nd Temple at this location in 70 AD. It is important to Christians because of prophecy and its association with events in the life of Christ.

Prophecies concerning the rebuilding of the Third Temple.

There are prophecies for Israel that are now in the process of fulfillment. A number of them have to do with the return of the scattered tribes of Israel such as in Ezekiel 36:24.

“I will gather you from among the nations, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land.”

As the tribes are returning to Israel, Hashem has spoken by His prophets that He will rebuild the temple, “I will set up My sanctuary in the midst of them.”

Israel Border Police officers stand guard as Jews visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 9, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

(Ezekiel 37:26-28).

The rebuilding of the Third Temple is to be a witness to the world that God is in the midst of His people Israel and is consecrating them for His glory when they have returned to the land of Israel after being scattered in the nations:

“Then you shall know that I am in the midst of Israel: I am the Lord your God and there is no other. My people shall never be put to shame. It shall come to pass afterward that I shall pour out My Spirit on all flesh.” (Joel 2:27).

This promised temple will be built with help from the nations or “those from afar off.”

(Zechariah 6:15).

The rebuilding of the temple is closely linked to the restoration of Israel and the Messianic Era. It is the place from which the Messiah will rule.

“Behold, the Man whose name is the Branch! From His place He shall branch out, And He shall build the temple of the Lord; And he shall sit and rule on His throne.” (Zech. 6:12-13).

Other signs that the Third Temple is coming.

The Restoration of Hurva Synagogue in Jerusalem.

During the 18th Century, the Vilna Gaon, a Jewish Sage, prophesied that the Hurva synagogue in Jerusalem would be destroyed twice, and the third time it was rebuilt would be a sign that the Third Jewish Temple was to be rebuilt. The Hurva synagogue was rebuilt and dedicated in March of 2010.

Hurva Synagogue (courtesy: Shutterstock)

Foxes appearing at the Temple Wall.

The day before the 9th of Av in 2023, foxes were seen at the temple wall in Jerusalem. It had long been believed that the appearance of foxes at the temple would be a sign of the coming restoration of the Third Temple. This sighting was reported in the Jerusalem Post. Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, referred to the photos of the foxes and commented, “One cannot refrain from crying at the site of the fulfillment of the prophecy of foxes walking on it.”

The Purpose of the Third Temple Concerning the Nations.

The Temple is called a House of Prayer for all nations:

“And foreigners who bind themselves to the Lord to minister to him, to love the name of the Lord, and to be his servants, all who keep the Sabbath without desecrating it and who hold fast to my covenant— these I will bring to my holy mountain and give them joy in my house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on my altar; for my house will be called a ‘house of prayer’ for all nations.” The Sovereign Lord declares — he who gathers the exiles of Israel: “I will gather still others to them besides those already gathered.” (Isaiah 56: 6-8).

God promises those foreigners who join this Third Temple House of Prayer a special place:

“Those who choose what pleases me and hold fast to my covenant—to them I will give within my temple and its walls a memorial and a name better than sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that will endure forever. And foreigners who bind themselves to the Lord to minister to him, to love the name of the Lord.” (Isaiah 56:5-6).

A model of the Jewish temple created by Conrad Schick in the 1870s. In the background is another model depicting temple mount as it looked at that time. Located in the basement of the Paulus-Haus hospice, across from Nablus gate, outside the old city of Jerusalem.

God uses the word of the prophets to trigger, or set in motion, His Word on the earth. He reveals it first through His prophetic word.

“Surely the Lord God does nothing unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets. A lion has roared! Who will not fear? The Lord God has spoken! Who can but prophesy?” (Amos 3:7-8).

It is clear that God (Hashem) has set in motion, through the words of the prophets, the preparation for the rebuilding of the Third Temple. While there are obstructions to this rebuilding of the temple, it will surely come according to the Words of the Lord.

Five small cows (heifers) that rocked the world.

The appearance of these five small cows (heifers) has rocked the world in the sense that their appearance signals for us the fact that prophecy is being fulfilled for the rebuilding of the Third Temple. They are a witness to what is coming. The building of this Third Temple will impact the world. Hashem declares that its existence will let all mankind know He is in the midst of Israel and this revelation will rock the world:

This revelation leads to a worldwide awakening to know the Lord, and the Sons of Jacob, who have returned to the land of Israel. In this sense, the signs of what the Lord is showing mankind at this time are beginning to rock the world. Even the enemies of Israel are reacting to these signs and believe they have meaning. The rockets, the violence, and the politics will not stop what Hashem is calling forth for the Third Temple. Hashem is setting in place His prophetic Word for the coming Messianic Era.