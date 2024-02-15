Hezbollah rocket kills one, wounds eight in Safed

A dead woman was found during searches of the damaged building.

A rocket fired from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist group hit a building in the northern Israeli city of Safed, killing at least one person and wounding eight others.

A dead body was found during searches of the damaged building, Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin said. Media reports indicated that a woman was killed in the attack.

שלושה פצועים בינוני כתוצאה מהפגיעה באזור צפת | תיעוד רגע הפגיעה והבהלה @ItayBlumental @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/TJiUOMMwVZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 14, 2024

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to seven people, whom they transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed—three in moderate condition and four lightly wounded. They were all fully conscious.

Ido Merridor, spokesperson for Ziv Medical Center, later updated that eight patients were admitted—one in serious condition, one in moderate condition and six lightly wounded.

המטח לעיר צפת: ילדות בגן ילדים תועדו נשכבות על הרצפה בזמן האזעקה עם ידיים על הראש

(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/6VFKnt0nor — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 14, 2024

A second rocket crash site in Safed was reported, with no casualties from that hit.

“There were strikes near the city, also in our area, there are injured. We are returning the educational institutions to normal. … I don’t think we need to talk about evacuation, we are on full alert,” Kan quoted Safed Mayor Shuki Ohana as saying.

The IDF confirmed that several launches were detected from Lebanon that crossed the border to the area of Moshav Netu’a as well as near Kibbutz Manara and an IDF base. The announcement did not mention Safed. The IDF said it was attacking the launch sites.

In the afternoon, the IDF said that “fighter jets began an extensive wave of attacks in Lebanese territory,” with details to come later.

מטוסי קרב של צה"ל החלו בגל תקיפות נרחב בשטח לבנון, פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 14, 2024

Channel 14 reported shortly after the attack that Israel was “currently discussing the nature of the response following the serious incident in the north this morning.” Ynet reported that the IDF was preparing for a “significant response” in Lebanon and not only at the sources of shooting.

Two Israeli civilians were seriously wounded on Tuesday by a Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona, close to the border with Lebanon.

The victims, 15-year-old Idan Saada and his 47-year-old mother, Heli Saada, from Elifelet, a moshav near Safed, were evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where they were in serious but stable condition on Wednesday morning, according to a municipality update.

They were intubated and in an induced coma. The hospital removed the ventilators later on Wednesday; the pair regained consciousness and their condition improved in the afternoon to medium-severe.

Nearly 100,000 residents of northern Israel were displaced in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of some 1,200 people near the Gaza border amid fears that Hezbollah’s Radwan fighters could attempt a similar invasion from Lebanon.

Two Israelis were wounded by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona, close to the border with Lebanon, Feb. 13, 2024. Photo by Erez Ben Simon/TPS. (source: JNS)

Israel has said that while a diplomatic solution is preferable, a military confrontation with Hezbollah is on the table to return residents to their homes safely.

Paris has brought a proposal to Beirut that aims to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah over the Iranian terrorist proxy’s cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné delivered the draft document to top officials in the Lebanese capital including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four senior Lebanese and three French officials.

The proposal calls for Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces to withdraw 6 miles from the Israeli border, where they have been carrying out daily attacks on Upper Galilee communities since the radical Shi’ite group joined the war in support of Hamas.

IDF reservists train in the Golan Heights, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS. (source: JNS)

Hezbollah on Tuesday reiterated that it will not stop attacking across the border until the fighting in Gaza ends.

The IDF has struck more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon since the Iranian terrorist proxy joined the war in support of Hamas.

Hezbollah fired more than 2,000 rockets at Israel between Oct. 8 and Jan. 9. Additionally, the group has launched dozens of anti-tank missiles and drones at Israeli territory.

The Hezbollah attacks have led to military and civilian deaths and widespread damage in the Upper Galilee.