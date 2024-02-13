Media worries about terrorists who died in Israeli hostage rescue

Two hostages were rescued from Hamas, but all the media cares about is protecting Hamas.

The media defies satire.

“Palestinians in Rafah Describe ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Israeli Hostage Rescue”—New York Times

“Dozens reported dead in Rafah strikes as Israel rescues two hostages”—Washington Post

“Israeli military says it’s rescued 2 hostages during Rafah raid; Palestinian officials say dozens of Palestinians killed”—CBS News

“Israel frees two hostages in Rafah under cover of air strikes, Gaza health officials say 67 killed”—Reuters

How bizarre is this coverage? Here’s what normal coverage of a hostage rescue looks like:

IDF released Go-Pro footage from last night's hostage rescue in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/aTVAugZhEN — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 12, 2024

“How Israeli commandos blasted their way into Rafah apartment to rescue hostages”—The Telegraph

But the media has stopped pretending that its concerns are anything other than the lives of Hamas terrorists. Except that it refuses to actually say the words. Instead, in keeping with the same distorted framing we hear from the likes of AOC or Bernie Sanders, no distinction is made between Hamas and “Palestinians” or “Gazans.”

All of this has been passed along to the Biden administration. Here’s the CNN coverage of that:

“The Biden administration is deeply concerned about an Israeli operation that rescued two hostages out of Rafah but may have also resulted in some one hundred Palestinians being killed as part of that operation, according to a senior administration official.”

We’ve gone from dozens to 67 to a hundred. By next Wednesday, it’ll be a thousand.

“For now, United States officials are still gathering information on details of the rescue operation, including how exactly the operation unfolded and how many civilians may have been killed, that official said. But such a high rate of Palestinian deaths would be deeply worrisome, according to the official, and comes as U.S. President Joe Biden and US officials have been warning Israel about their preparation to make a ground incursion into Rafah.”

Today, King Abdullah II and I discussed how no major military operation in Rafah should proceed without a credible plan to ensure the safety and support for the more than one million people sheltering there. pic.twitter.com/sKYT5lc9Zq — President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2024

High rate of what? Hamas claims 97 dead. Who were those 97? How many of them were Hamas?

Don’t ask the media, which is not concerned with such questions or distinctions. All it does is repeat Hamas propaganda.

