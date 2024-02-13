Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Media worries about terrorists who died in Israeli hostage rescue

Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

February 13, 2024

2 min read

Two hostages were rescued from Hamas, but all the media cares about is protecting Hamas.

The media defies satire.

“Palestinians in Rafah Describe ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Israeli Hostage Rescue”—New York Times

“Dozens reported dead in Rafah strikes as Israel rescues two hostages”—Washington Post

“Israeli military says it’s rescued 2 hostages during Rafah raid; Palestinian officials say dozens of Palestinians killed”—CBS News

“Israel frees two hostages in Rafah under cover of air strikes, Gaza health officials say 67 killed”—Reuters

How bizarre is this coverage? Here’s what normal coverage of a hostage rescue looks like:

“How Israeli commandos blasted their way into Rafah apartment to rescue hostages”—The Telegraph

But the media has stopped pretending that its concerns are anything other than the lives of Hamas terrorists. Except that it refuses to actually say the words. Instead, in keeping with the same distorted framing we hear from the likes of AOC or Bernie Sanders, no distinction is made between Hamas and “Palestinians” or “Gazans.”

All of this has been passed along to the Biden administration. Here’s the CNN coverage of that:

“The Biden administration is deeply concerned about an Israeli operation that rescued two hostages out of Rafah but may have also resulted in some one hundred Palestinians being killed as part of that operation, according to a senior administration official.”

We’ve gone from dozens to 67 to a hundred. By next Wednesday, it’ll be a thousand.

“For now, United States officials are still gathering information on details of the rescue operation, including how exactly the operation unfolded and how many civilians may have been killed, that official said. But such a high rate of Palestinian deaths would be deeply worrisome, according to the official, and comes as U.S. President Joe Biden and US officials have been warning Israel about their preparation to make a ground incursion into Rafah.”

High rate of what? Hamas claims 97 dead. Who were those 97? How many of them were Hamas?

Don’t ask the media, which is not concerned with such questions or distinctions. All it does is repeat Hamas propaganda.

Two hostages were rescued from Hamas, but all the media cares about is protecting Hamas.

Share this article

Related articles

Argentina and Israel – Turning the Tide from a Curse to a Blessing

Jonathan Feldstein

Jonathan Feldstein

There is no resuscitating the Oslo delusion

Sarah N. Stern

Sarah N. Stern

US obsession with two-state solution is ‘delusional’

Israel Kasnett

Israel Kasnett

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .