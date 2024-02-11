Get on God’s Side

What a predicament for Israel’s leaders! They must make perplexing decisions concerning hostages and constant warfare while humanity worldwide tends to favor the terrorists.

Love has grown cold and the world is calling evil good.

Global instability keeps us on our knees.

On October 7, Satan exposed his true colors to the world with a one-day Holocaust, and it’s shocking how many people are on the side of evil with unbelievable antisemitism.

Since October 7 the End-time countdown clock is moving faster, it’s closer to midnight. Something sinister was triggered that day; it was as if demons were unleashed on the entire globe. We can’t say the situation only involves the Middle East. It affects all of us!

The Church needs to be taking Israel seriously, but instead many churches are slipping further into apostasy.

Once birth pains have started they can’t be stopped, postponed, or slowed down. Events will continue to intensify.

There’s a very relevant prophecy in the New Testament describing this hour: “But understand this: In the last days perilous times will come. For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, without love of good, traitorous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power.” (2 Timothy 3: 1-5)

Much of the world is siding with Hamas terrorists, but such malfeasance proves the potentiality for depravity within human hearts.

It’s shocking!

Terrorists who literally hold infants as hostages are championed.

Whoever wants to kill Jews and chants “From the River to the Sea” has sided against the God of the Bible.

The question is more relevant than ever: Who is on the LORD’s side?

Unfolding since 1948 is Psalm 83 describing the bitter animosity of Israel’s immediate neighbors:

“Do not keep silent, O God!

Do not hold Your peace,

And do not be still, O God!

For behold, Your enemies make a tumult;

And those who hate You have lifted up their head.

They have taken crafty counsel against Your people,

And consulted together against Your sheltered ones.

They have said, ‘Come, let us cut them off from being a nation, that the name of Israel may be remembered no more.’

For they have consulted together with one consent;

They form a confederacy against You:

The tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites;

Moab and the Hagrites;

Gebal, Ammon, and Amalek;

Philistia with the inhabitants of Tyre;

Assyria also has joined with them….”

After decades of fighting, the main Psalm 83 enemies have been neutralized because Israel has peace with Egypt and Jordan.

However, the finishing of Psalm 83 requires defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip and also conquering Hezbollah in the north.

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated, “We are now in our second war of independence.”

Finishing wars with the inner circle of the Psalm 83 neighbors will set the stage for the next war described in Ezekiel 38. The aggressors in the Ezekiel war are not Israel’s immediate neighbors but involve nations such as Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Israel saying “no” to a Palestinian state could give Russia the excuse to put together an international coalition to invade the mountains of Israel, although Russia’s real motive would be to take a spoil and increase her own power in the region. Hence the present situation could lead to Ezekiel 38.

It’s all unfolding and progressing day by day.

When you stand with the God of Israel, never doubt that you’re on the right side of history.

The pro-Hamas side extols death, rape, and genocide. Unbelievably the pro-Hamas people support the beheading of babies, denial of the Holocaust, and kidnapping of the elderly Holocaust survivors.

A pro-Palestinian protest is a very dangerous volatile atmosphere. Hideous people exuding hate hide behind masks while yelling for genocide.

On the other hand, marchers in solidarity with Israel support peace and the return of hostages.

As my Israeli friend Hillel Fuld wrote this week on Facebook, “If you still think the two sides in this war are equal . . . I am deeply sorry for you that you have proven your moral bankruptcy and have sided with the side Hitler would have sided with.”

The concept of “Jacob’s trouble” comes from the book of Jeremiah, specifically Jeremiah 30: 7, which predicts a time of unequaled distress, but God promises Israel will be saved from it in the future!

Meanwhile, worldwide conditions are promoting the necessity for Jews to make aliyah!

Appallingly, a British employment tribunal has ruled that anti-Zionism — the contemporary version of antisemitism — must be given special status in law as a “protected characteristic.”

In 2021, Bristol University fired sociology professor Dr David Miller for a series of virulent statements that intimidated Jewish students. But in a new ruling, Miller’s anti-Zionist beliefs qualify as “philosophical” under the Equality Act 2010.

The tribunal ruled that Miller was subject to direct discrimination and was unjustly fired.

No doubt, the ruling will greatly concern Jews living in Britain and perhaps will compel more British Jews to make aliyah!

