Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Newly-elected UN court president wished Israel ‘unhappy birthday’ for ‘years of occupation’

You shall not judge unfairly: you shall show no partiality; you shall not take bribes, for bribes blind the eyes of the discerning and upset the plea of the just.

Deuteronomy

16:

19

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 7, 2024

< 1 minute


The International Court of Justice, the primary judicial arm of the United Nations based in The Hague, announced on Tuesday that Nawaf Salam was elected president of the court.

A judge and former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations, Salam has been a member of the ICJ since 2018. He was one of the judges who heard South Africa’s case against Israel, accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza.

Salam has a history of anti-Israel comments on social media.

“Unhappy birthday to you,” he wrote on June 5, 2015, tagging Israel and noting “48 years of occupation.” Some four months later, he wrote that “Israel must stop violence and end occupation.”

“When we criticize and condemn Israel it is never because of the Jewish character of the majority of its population,” he claimed on Jan. 22, 2015. On the same day, he wrote that “Portraying the critics of Israel’s policies as antisemites is an attempt to intimidate and discredit them, which we reject.”

On Sept. 10 of the same year, he added, “Palestine’s full membership in U.N. and ending Israel’s occupation remain long overdue.”

Share this article

Related articles

CAIR condemns Israel for unconfirmed claims journalist was tortured in jail

JNS

JNS

 Pope Francis calls for Catholics to combat wave of post-Oct 7 antisemitism

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Egyptian Film Depicts Agreement Between Grandsons of Hitler and Mufti to Erase Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .