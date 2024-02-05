Kosher Giving for Christians, for Jews or for Both? 

I was blessed, honored, and surprised to see the stats during the launch of my new best selling book: Kosher Giving: 4 Steps to Creating Your Meaningful, Mindful & Measurable Philanthropy Plan. Blessed to be able to share practical insights from the current war with a growing audience, honored to see that it was a bestseller on Amazon throughout launch week, and surprised that it hit number one in the “Christian Stewardship” category long before hitting the same status in the “Jewish Life” category. I began wondering: “Are Christians more excited about kosher than Jews”?

To be sure, it’s not a competition. Kosher Giving is designed to cast a wide net, looking at kosher through a universal lens that can speak to people of all faiths. Kosher, in its essence, is not limited to dietary laws. It’s more about a lifestyle, an approach to how we engage with the world around us. People who keep a kosher diet do so because it is meaningful to them. They are constantly mindful about what they eat, avoiding certain foods even when inconvenient to do so. And their observance is measurable, not limited to theory or theology but highly practical. When we distill these kosher concepts of meaningful, mindful, and measurable, we can begin to apply them to other life experiences – the primary of which is the way that we give.

We all love to give, but is our giving kosher? Do we define our life purpose before we consider what we give to, or do we assume that all giving is equal? Do we work in partnership with our impact agents – the organizations and individuals who put our funds to use – or do we send off a check and hope for the best? And do we examine causes and take interest in their alignment with our personal values, or do we give to what’s most readily accessible or convenient? There’s always room to improve our giving, and at times like this, the needs in Israel require us to give better than ever before.

Screenshot from https://koshergiving.com/book/

Quality Over Quantity

Of course, better giving isn’t about quantity – it’s about quality. The pre-title of the Kosher Giving book is “The Donor’s Guide to War and Peace”. From the beginning of the Iron Swords War, my team at Sector4 Strategy and I understood that we – Christians and Jews alike – can do better with our giving. The needs were unprecedented, and the quantity of giving was similarly unmatched. The challenge was not about how much could be given, but how the resources could be best aligned with the needs.

The book is a conversation, with stories about donors and beneficiaries, about funders and projects. It begins with the biblical foundations of Abraham’s kosher giving, continues to Maimonides’ framework of different giving levels, and makes its way to the current-day strategic outlook of leaders such as General Charles C. Krulak – the 31st Commandant of the US Marines, and Coach Brice Pearl of Auburn University basketball. Kosher Giving brings you in direct contact with real-life illustrations of how people have been grappling with the war’s challenges. You’ll meet the folks who mean well but get caught up in giving pitfalls, and you’ll be inspired by the heroes on the ground here in Israel who overcame adversity, designed innovative solutions to deal with the crisis, and partnered effectively with those who have given generously.

What the Experts are Saying

So, is Kosher Giving for Christians, for Jews, or for both? The endorsements would suggest a healthy mix of the two. Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder of Israel365, led with the following remarks:

“Charity is so built into the Jewish DNA, that we don’t always think about it deeply or strategically. I am therefore so grateful for Avi Zimmerman’s phenomenal new book, “Kosher Giving” for offering thoughtful insights into how our charity can be more meaningful and impactful. Especially now, when Israel and the Jewish people are in crisis and at a crossroads, Avi Zimmerman’s “Kosher Giving” should be read by everyone who wants to ensure that our philanthropic resources are best utilized to ensure a better future.”

General Charles C. Krulak – the 31st Commandant of the US Marines, source: Wikipedia

The rabbi’s remarks are complemented by Erick Stakelbeck of TBN who explains:

“You can tell who your true friends are in times of greatest need. As Israel’s genocidal enemies gather at its borders and global anti-Semitism rises to unprecedented levels, the world’s one and only Jewish State is in need of faithful friends who can help bolster its continued security, prosperity, and way of life. With Kosher Giving, my friend Avi Zimmerman draws on his years of experience on the ground, in the trenches, and in boardrooms worldwide to lay out the definitive blueprint for lovers of Zion who desire to help Israel not only survive but thrive.”

Chris Mitchell of CBN adds:

“October 7th marked a hinge of history for Israel and the Jewish people. It also marked an unprecedented opportunity for Christians to stand with their Jewish brothers and sisters in their darkest hour since the Holocaust. In Kosher Giving my friend Avi Zimmerman lays out a clear, succinct, and impassioned plan for giving to Israel “for such a time as this!”

Shalom Giving

As indicated across the opening pages of the book, rabbis and pastors, Jews and Gentiles, and nonprofit and business leaders all agree that now is the time for Kosher Giving. And as the closing pages of the book conclude, Kosher Giving paves the way toward an even more profound future for the world we share.

“If kosher giving is about an individual’s impact, then shalom giving is about the impact that the collective can generate. It’s what happens when everyone is doing their part, giving what they can, and providing the space for everyone else to do the same.”

Giving is, by definition, about going beyond yourself to the benefit of someone else. Yes, Kosher Giving is for Jews, it’s for Christians, and it’s for anyone who wants to partner with our communities to generate win-win mutual benefit, and bring the world that much closer to meaningful, mindful, and measurable shalom.

Avi Zimmerman is the Founder and CEO of Sector4 Strategy Ltd., and the author of Kosher Giving: 4 Steps to Creating Your Meaningful, Mindful & Measurable Philanthropy Plan.