Trump (and UNRWA) Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)nominated former President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “historic” Abraham Accords treaty that was signed in September 2020, normalizing relations between Israel and Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Morocco and Sudan soon followed suit

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today. Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” Tenney said.

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize is an international peace prize established according to Alfred Nobel’s will that will be announced in October 2024 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway, and awarded on 10 December 2024.

The Abraham Accords broke with prevailing US diplomatic conventions that held that relations between Israel and Arab countries must necessarily be predicated on the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of Israel that was ethnically cleansed of Jews.

Tenney emphasized that the 1976 Israeli peace agreement with Egypt and the Oslo Accords in 1994 were both recognized with Nobel Peace Prizes, but so far Trump’s role in the signing of the Abraham Accords had not been acknowledged.

Trump’s foreign policy, resulting in no new conflicts and the Abraham Accords, stands in sharp contrast to Joe Biden’s which has resulted in a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hamas massacre on October 7th, the alienation of Saudi Arabia, and hundreds of attacks on US servicemen in the region by Iranian proxies.

In 2020, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

A few months later, Laura Huhtasaari, an MEP and a member of the right-wing Swedish Finns Party, wrote to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 prize “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

The Finns Party nomination came after Trump helped secure an agreement for economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Trump then received a third nomination from a group of Australian lawmakers in September 2020.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America,” Australian legal scholar David Flint told Sky News Australia at the time. “He’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

Though nominations are strictly kept a secret, several Norwegian parliamentarians and other academics are privileged to publicly announce their preferred candidates simply to raise publicity both for the nominee and the nominator.

So far, the known nominees include Pope Francis, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, Gaza Healthcare Workers, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). It should be noted that the UN under Guterres has not condemned the Hamas massacre on October 7. The ICJ recently ruled on a case in which South Africa accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza. UNRWA has recently been accused of having ties with Hamas and aiding Hamas in its efforts to murder all the Jews in the world.