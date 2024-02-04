Prayers for Rain that Began on Oct 7 Being Answered as Precursor to Ressurection of the Dead

As Israel experiences several weeks of heavy rain, the Sea of Galilee’s water level rose some 15 centimeters during the last 36 hours due to said rainy weather, which is expected to continue for several days. One prominent rabbi noted that Israel began praying for rain on October 7, the holiday of Shemini Atzeret, as Hamas terrorist began their massacre.

According to the Water Authority, the lake’s water level now stands at 210.65 meters below sea level, or 1.85 meters below its full capacity.

The forecast also prompted authorities to close off hiking trails in the Negev and near the Dead Sea for fear of flooding. The popular Darga, Mashash, Teko and Og riverbeds will be closed until Saturday evening.

Flash floods in the Negev are especially dangerous because the dry, compacted desert soil is less absorbent, leading to unusually sudden and powerful flooding.

The risk is further compounded by forecasts of snow on Mt. Hermon in the Golan Heights. Melting snow raises the water level of the Golan’s streams. Ordinarily, snow on Mount Hermon, the highest point in Israel, attracts skiers, but the ski center has been closed to visitors since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

Flooding is also expected in Israel’s coastal plain and Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The rainy and cold weather is set to ease up on Monday.

Indeed, the winter rains that are essential to Israel’s survival are falling in blessed quantities. Rain intensity in the Mount Canaan region near Safed hit a 73-year record in November. In the same period, the Haifa district city of Harish experienced the highest recorded rain intensity since 2009. According to statistical calculations, rains this intense are only supposed to happen every 100 years. Even in the coastal plain, there were solid rains and rain intensity, although no records were broken.

This is a dramatic improvement over past years. On April 4, 2016, the lake level was 3.29 meters (11 feet) lower than today. The level measured at that time was 212.41 meters (697 feet) below sea level or 3.61 meters (12 feet) below the upper red line. Israel suffered from a five-year drought, and 2018 was one of the driest in the last 100 years. March 2018 was the lake’s lowest point in water income since 1927.

Rain in Israel is a reflection of the relationship between the Jews and God.