Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Biden calls for ‘peace, security and dignity’ at National Prayer Breakfast

Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem's hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes.

Proverbs

21:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 2, 2024

< 1 minute

As U.S. President Joe Biden listened to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli perform “Amazing Grace,” he appeared to wipe a tear from his eye.

During Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast at Capitol Hill, Biden spoke with emotion in calling for greater peace and understanding at home and abroad.

The president urged that “we continue to believe our best days are ahead of us,” saying the United States should “continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity and respect. We see each other not as enemies, but as fellow human beings, each made in the image of God.”

He continued, “Not only do we pray for peace, we are actively working for peace, security and dignity for the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.”

Biden issued a similar call for the Ukrainian people as they show “incredible resolve and resilience” amid the ongoing war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

House leaders Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) read prayers from the Bible. Johnson read Psalm 37, and Jeffries read Proverbs 4:20-27. “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it,” Jeffries said.

Share this article

Related articles

‘Biden Doctrine’: US reviews options for recognizing Palestinian state

JNS

JNS

Moms of IDF Soldiers ask Biden: Stop sending aid to Hamas

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

No better enemy

CLIFFORD D. MAY

CLIFFORD D. MAY

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .