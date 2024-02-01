Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Tlaib, Cori Bush vote to allow Oct. 7 attackers into US

In bed he plots mischief; he is set on a path of no good, he does not reject evil.

Psalms

36:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 1, 2024

2 min read

The two “squad” members were the lone votes against the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act.”

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 422-2 to deny entry into the United States to members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) introduced H.R. 6679, the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” which drew dissenting votes from Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), two leftist members of the so-called “squad.” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) voted “present.”

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on Oct. 7, 2023, is inadmissible,” per the bill.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaking at an abortion rights rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021. Credit: Shala W. Graham/Shutterstock. (Source: JNS)

“H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law,” Tlaib stated. “It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Bush stated: “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have zero credibility on these issues.”

In a November resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist, Tlaib voted “present.” (Bush did not vote.)

Israeli soldiers are risking their lives to protect us all from Islamic terrorism. But they need our help. Sign up for Israel365 Action to receive updates on how YOU can help fight Hamas and its supporters in the United States and around the world. 

Share this article

Related articles

Mayor is tiebreaker in Chicago City Council call for ceasefire in Gaza

JNS

JNS

Israeli satirical show pans UNRWA over terror scandal

JNS

JNS

Israeli protests against Gaza aid grow

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .