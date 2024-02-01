Tlaib, Cori Bush vote to allow Oct. 7 attackers into US

The two “squad” members were the lone votes against the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act.”

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 422-2 to deny entry into the United States to members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The House passed H.R. 6679 by a vote of 422-2 with one voting present. https://t.co/D7ej502t2e — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) January 31, 2024

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) introduced H.R. 6679, the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” which drew dissenting votes from Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), two leftist members of the so-called “squad.” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) voted “present.”

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on Oct. 7, 2023, is inadmissible,” per the bill.

“H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law,” Tlaib stated. “It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Bush stated: “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have zero credibility on these issues.”

In a November resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist, Tlaib voted “present.” (Bush did not vote.)

