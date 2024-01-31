Israeli satirical show pans UNRWA over terror scandal

The U.N. refugee agency is embroiled in a massive scandal over its ties to terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

In a new skit, Israel’s “Eretz Nehederet” takes aim at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, which has become embroiled in a massive scandal following revelations some of its employees took part in Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office detailed how UNRWA aids Hamas. The PMO demanded that UNRWA be defunded, its leadership resign or be dismissed and that it no longer play an educational role in the Gaza Strip.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken forcefully of the need for deradicalization in Gaza. He has therefore stated clearly the need to ensure that Gaza children not be educated to be terrorists,” PMO spokesman Eylon Levy said, noting that UNRWA indoctrinates children against Israel and Jews.

“UNRWA is part of the problem, not part of the solution. It is a Hamas front and it’s time to put it behind us,” added Levy.

UNRWA came under fire after The New York Times broke the story on Sunday that 12 staff members took part in the Oct. 7 massacre, during which Hamas terrorists rampaged through Israel’s south, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands more and kidnapping more than 240.

The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that one in 10 UNRWA employees is either an active member of or has ties to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Our intelligence indicates that out of approximately 12,000 UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip, about 10% are Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives, and another 50% are first-degree relatives of a Hamas operative,” said Levy.

Last month, “Eretz Nehederet” took Hamas leaders to task for sowing destruction in the Gaza Strip while living extravagant lives in Qatar under the protection of that Islamist monarchy.

Hamas’s three top leaders outside of Gaza—Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashaal and Abu Marzouk—have an estimated combined net worth of over $10 billion.

Also in December, American-Jewish actor Michael Rapaport arrived in Israel to appear in an “Eretz Nehederet” skit lampooning the performance of Ivy League presidents during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.