Egyptian Film Depicts Agreement Between Grandsons of Hitler and Mufti to Erase Israel

A new Egyptian film A Century and Six Years depicts a fictitious account of a meeting intended to resurrect an agreement between the Mufti Hajj Amin Al-Husseini and Adolf Hitler to fulfill Hitler’s promise to the Arabs to liberate “Palestine” from the Jews.

The film’s director posted the trailer to the movie on his Instagram account on January 22, just a few days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Apparently, there is a new Egyptian independent film, "A Century and Six Years," that tells the fictitious story of a Sheik Hareth, the Egyptian grandson of Mufti Amin al-Husseini, traveling Germany to demand the Germans to honor Hitler's promise to the Arabs, through his… pic.twitter.com/aBM8tn4uHk — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) January 29, 2024

Cinema Egypt website described the movie:

“The events of the short narrative film ‘A Century and Six Years by director Muhammad Nassef revolve around Sheikh Harith’s decision to travel to Germany to meet with Hitler’s grandson, to discuss the old promise that Hitler made to Harith’s grandfather, Muhammad Amin Al-Husseini, to liberate Palestine. Soon the promise was renewed again between the grandchildren. But greed was created again, especially in one of the scenes, in which they both actually wrote a document proving their intentions on both sides of this covenant. The Western side of the agreement gave them the full right to acquire the Arab lands. The film, translated by Amira Yahya, supported by Al Creative Library, won the Jury Committee Award, And the best actor award from the Second Sharqia International Festival in the State of Amman. The film also recently participated in the film screenings of the Cairo Francophone Film Festival and is scheduled to participate in the official competition of the Kairouan Film Festival in the State of Tunisia in February 2024.”

According to the Instagram account of Pierre-Luc Brassard, a Canadian actor and model living in Egypt who plays the grandson of Hitler in the movie, the film won awards in the Alsharqiyah Film Festival in Oman, and it was selected to appear in film festivals in Dubai and Tunisia this February.

While the story is a work of fiction and sounds preposterous, it is based in real events. The Mufti Hajj Amin Al-Husseini was a Palestinian Arab nationalist and Muslim leader in Mandatory Palestine in the early 20th century. The Arab countries were firmly convinced that Germany would win the war and that the Arab cause would then prosper.

In 1941, Haj Amin al-Husseini fled from Palestine to Germany and met with Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and other Nazi leaders. He wanted to persuade them to extend the Nazis’ anti-Jewish program to the Arab world. He remained in Nazi Berlin for four years and received a lavish stipend. He proposed an Arab revolt all across the Middle East to fight the Jews.

To this end, the Mufti sent Hitler 15 drafts of declarations he wanted Germany and Italy to make concerning the Middle East. One called on the two countries to declare the illegality of the Jewish home in Palestine. Furthermore, “they accord to Palestine and to other Arab countries the right to solve the problem of the Jewish elements in Palestine and other Arab countries, in accordance with the interest of the Arabs and, by the same method, that the question is now being settled in the Axis countries.”

Research has shown that the Holocaust almost spread to the Holy Land. In 2006, historians at the University of Stuttgart concluded from their studies of Nazi archives that a unit of SS troops stationed in Athens, was tasked with following invading frontline troops in Palestine and then rounding up and murdering about 500,000 European Jews who had taken refuge there as a Middle Eastern aspect of the Final Solution.

The Mufti aided the Nazis by recruiting and organizing Bosnian Muslim battalions for the Waffen-SS, and tried to convince the Axis powers to bomb Tel Aviv. Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal alleges that the mufti also visited death camps.

Some German historians say that Hitler had a plan to extend the Final Solution to the Middle East and had forged an alliance with Arab nationalists. This is perhaps why Hitler met with the Mufti and provided him a budget of 750,000 Reichsmark per month to foment a jihad in Palestine.

In 1945, Yugoslavia sought to indict the Mufti as a war criminal for his role in recruiting 20,000 Muslim volunteers for the Nazi SS, who participated in the killing of Jews in Croatia and Hungary.

The mufti is regarded by Palestinians as one of the ‘founding fathers’ of Palestinian nationalism and remains a respected figure in Palestinian society.This legacy of Jew-hatred was handed down, finding its way into the origins of the Palestinian Authority. Al-Husseini met a young Yasser Arafat, the head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the first president of the Palestinian Authority in Egypt in 1946. At that point, Arafat became his protege, taking over the cause and eventually the leadership of Palestinian nationalism.

History buffs will point out that Adolf Hitler had no children. In his lifetime, Hitler had relationships with two women. The first was Geli Raubal, Hitler’s niece which produced no children. Hitler’s second relationship was with Eva Braun which also failed to produce children.

Mufti Hajj al-Amin Husseini had one son, Salah al-Din, and six daughters: Zainab, Suad, Asma, Nafisa, Jihad, and Amina. His grandchildren ahve been involved in court battles to claim ownership of land and structures in Jerusalem.