Two terrorist attacks in one morning

Israel suffered two separate terrorist attacks on Monday morning after overnight raids in Samaria uncovered a terror tunnel rigged with explosives.

A Palestinian terrorist carried out a ramming attack targeting a 20-year-old IDF soldier on Monday morning in the Bat Galim neighborhood of Haifa, adjacent to an IDF Naval base. After hitting the soldier, the terrorist exited his vehicled wielding an axe at which point other IDF soldiers at the scene neutralized him. Another man suspected of fleeing the scene of the attack was arrested by police.

ATENTADO EN HAIFA:

terrorista árabe israelí embistió con un coche a un soldado de unos 20 años y luego salió e intentó rematarlo con un hacha. Antes que lo logre, fue neutralizado por un disparo.

El soldado está gravemente herido. pic.twitter.com/G4ObIqfiSb — Kary🇮🇱קארי 🎗️ (@Kary_Tur) January 29, 2024

The terrorist is reportedly an Arab Israeli from Tamra in the Lower Galilee.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the suspect to the Rambam Health Care Campus in serious condition and suffering injuries to his lower extremities.

MDA paramedic Hanan Zohar said, “When we arrived at the scene we saw the injured man lying near a wall, fully conscious and suffering serious wounds to his lower extremities. We provided him with medical care, including bandaging and the provision of medications for pain relief, and we evacuated him in a mobile ICU to the hospital, in serious condition.”

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab IDF soldiers at a military post between Efrat and Tekoa. Other soldiers in the area neutralized him.

In a statement, the IDF said, “IDF soldiers neutralized a terrorist that attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post in the area of Tekoa.”

“A short while ago, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post adjacent to the area of Tekoa.

“The soldiers attempted to make contact and responded with live fire toward the armed terrorist, who was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported.”

הצלה יו"ש ללא גבולות : ניסיון פיגוע דקירה בתקוע הערבית לעבר כוח צה"ל מחבל מנוטרל לכוחותינו אין נפגעים pic.twitter.com/yNVamCkqxV — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 29, 2024

לוחמי צה"ל חיסלו מחבל שניסה לבצע פיגוע דקירה לעברם בעת ששמרו בעמדה במרחב תקוע הערבית



לפני זמן קצר, מחבל חמוש בסכין ניסה לדקור לוחמים בעמדה צבאית סמוך לתקוע הערבית שבחטיבת עציון.

לוחמי גדוד תבור חתרו למגע והגיבו בירי לעבר המחבל החמוש וחיסלו אותו. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/6NGLmuh1vI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 29, 2024

No Israelis were injured in the attack. Clashes broke out after residents who tried to reach the terrorist passed by and were sprayed with tear gas by Israeli forces.

Tekoa’s security branch has temporarily closed the town’s entrance.

This morning, the IDF announced that it killed a wanted Palestinian terrorist during an attempt to arrest him in the northern Samaria town of Yamun earlier in the day.

As the elite Duvdevan unit attempted to arrest the wanted terrorist, he opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers returned fire, killing him, the IDF said.

According to the IDF, 19 other wanted Palestinian suspects were detained in overnight raids across Judea and Samaria. Israeli security forces uncovered a tunnel shaft rigged with explosive charges in Jenin. The entrance to the tunnel was booby-trapped with the intent of harming soldiers, the Israel Defense Forces said.

During a raid in Jenin in Samaria, the IDF reported that engineering vehicles uncovered explosive devices hidden under the roads, and IDF troops detained two suspected terrorists. The IDF said troops also returned fire at terrorists who opened fire and hurled explosives at the forces in Jenin.

Since October 7, troops have arrested more than 2,960 wanted Palestinians across Judea and Samaria, including more than 1,350 affiliated with Hamas.