Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Elon Musk, Ben Shapiro tour Auschwitz-Birkenau site while in Poland

The righteous man perishes, And no one considers; Pious men are taken away, And no one gives thought That because of evil The righteous was taken away.

Psalms

57:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 23, 2024

< 1 minute

Ahead of a conversation at a European Jewish Association event in Krakow, Poland, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro took some time on Monday to tour the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the association, and Gidon Lev, a Holocaust survivor, joined them at the private visit to the camp, where they laid wreaths, lit candles and observed a memorial service. Musk was photographed at the site with his son, X.

The annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed on Jan. 27, the day that prisoners at Auschwitz were liberated.

During their talk at the association event, Musk said that people should be wary of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as any other name “that sounds like it could come out of a George Orwell book.” He also said that world opinion has to “get rid of the rule that if you’re weaker, you’re automatically good. That obviously makes no sense.”

In the past, many in the Jewish community and elsewhere have claimed that Musk allows antisemitism to spread on the social-media network X (formerly Twitter), which he purchased in April 2022 and now runs. Some have accused Musk of posting antisemitic material. He has clashed in the past with the Anti-Defamation League.

Share this article

Related articles

Canada apologizes for lauding another soldier who fought in Nazi unit

JNS

JNS

Pope Pius XII knew from Jesuit priest about Nazi death camp – sources

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

New video Game hopes to educate one billion people about Holocaust

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .