Deadliest Day of War for Israel:  21 Soldiers Killed

At least 21 IDF soldiers were killed in one incident. The IDF announced on Tuesday that troops were preparing to blow up buildings in Central Gaza that were approximately 600 meters from the border with Israel to prevent their repeated use by Hamas to fire into Israeli communities. The operation was focused on allowing Israelis to return to their homes. Hamas terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) anti-tank missile at the buildings that were rigged with explosives, triggering a massive explosion.

“The buildings collapsed as a result of this explosion, while most of the soldiers were inside and around the buildings,” an IDF spokesman said. “The buildings likely exploded from ordnance that our forces set up there to blow up the buildings and the terror infrastructure in the area.”

This represents the worst single-day death toll for Israel since the war in Gaza began on October 8.

The following names have been released:

Sergeant first class (res.) Israel Socol, 24 years old, from Karnei Shomron, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Ahmad Abu Latif, 26 years old, from Rahat, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Matan Lazar, 32 years old, from Haifa, was a fighter in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, 33 years old, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, was a fighter in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Barak Haim ben Valid, 33 years old, from Rishon LeZion, was a squad commander in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, 23 years old, from Mevo Beitar, was a squad commander in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Sergey Gontmaherr, 37 years old, from Ramat Gan, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana Yehuda, 25 years old, from Kiryat Arba, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Yoav Levi, 29 years old, from Yehud-Monosson, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22 years old, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Cydrick Garin, 23 years old, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Yoval Lopez, 27 years old, from Alon Shvut, was a fighter in Battalion 9206, Brigade 205, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

There have been 219 IDF soldiers reported killed in the war.

