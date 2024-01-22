Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

13,572 Israelis injured since Oct. 7

January 22, 2024

Two hundred thirty-three of the injured are currently hospitalized.

According to Health Ministry figures released on Sunday, 13,572 Israelis have been wounded in acts of war and treated in hospitals since Oct. 7.

The number includes civilians and soldiers, in Gaza border communities, areas near the Lebanese border, Israelis injured by rocket fire in central Israel, and military personnel fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said that 233 of the injured are currently hospitalized. Since Oct. 7, 405 soldiers have been hospitalized in serious condition or worse.

The Israel Defense Forces has published the names of 532 soldiers who have been killed since Oct. 7.

Around 1,200 persons were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Hamas is now believed to be holding 136 men, women and children in Gaza. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

Last week, the IDF said that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza have since Oct. 7 fired approximately 9,000 rockets that reached Israeli territory. Hundreds, if not thousands, of addition rockets fell short inside the Strip, according to the military.

The IDF has killed more than 9,000 terrorists in Gaza since the start of the war, and attacked some 30,000 targets in the coastal enclave, the military said, citing data from between Oct. 7 and Jan. 9.

The IDF killed an additional estimated 1,000 terrorist invaders inside Israel on or immediately after the Oct. 7 incursion.

