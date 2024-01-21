Biden and Netanyahu face off in Biblical dispute: Two state or not two state

A difference of opinion concerning the future of a Palestinian state is the basis of dispute between the Biden administration and the government of Israel. While Netanyahu is not overtly religiously observant, it is well-documented that giving land in Israel to the enemy is counter to God’s commandments.

Last week,US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin a two-state solution based on the Oslo Accords signed in 1993 would create an unprecedented Arab state inside the borders of Israel that has been ethnically cleansed of Jews with its exclusively Muslim capital in Jerusalem.

In August 2019, the Palestinian Authority announced that they were no longer honoring their Oslo commitments and began building extensively in Area C which was designated for use by Israel. Jews do not live in Area A and are prohibited from entering the area which is under Palestinian Authority supervision.

Netanyahu that the US was dedicated to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Just a few days later, Netanyahu told a news conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday that after the war ended, Israel would retain control of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

“In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control all territory west of Jordan. This clashes with the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty. What can you do?” Netanyahu said.

“This conflict is not about the absence of a (Palestinian) state but about the existence of a state, the Jewish state,” Netanyahu also said.

A story published in CNN on Saturday seemed to contradict this, stating that Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden had a telephone discussion about the issue. A few hours after the discussion reportedly took place, Biden told reporters that he believed “there are a number of types of two-state solutions.”

“There’s a number of countries that are members of the UN that … don’t have their own military; a number of states that have limitations, and so I think there’s ways in which this can work,” Biden said.

When asked if Netanyahu had agreed to the arrangement, Biden answered “I’ll let you know when I get him to agree.”

This was refuted by Netanyahu’s office, which issued a statement on Saturday:

“In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty,” the PM’s office stated.

While Biden is worklng off the premise that a “two-state solution” is the only path forward and Netanyahu is being portrayed as the only obstacle, it is clear that the Palestinians also reject the idea. Khaled Meshaal, the former head of Hamas, spoke on the Ammar Podcast on Tuesday, reiterating his organization’s rejection of the “two-state solution”.

“The West says that October 7 has opened up prospects for a political vision, so they have returned to talk about their old commodity, which is the two-state solution.”

“The 1967 borders represent 21 per cent of Palestine, which is practically one fifth of its land, so this cannot be accepted,” he added.

“Our Palestinian project, which has a quasi-Palestinian national consensus, is that our right in Palestine from the sea to the river, and from Ras Al-Naqoura to Umm Al-Rashrash or the Gulf of Aqaba, cannot be waived. This is our Palestinian right and our presence in this land, modern and ancient,” he added.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United States to forcibly impose a “two-state solution” on Israel.

“It is time for the United States to recognize the state of Palestine, not just talk about a two-state solution,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Elements within Netanyahu’s unity government disagree with the prime minister. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the cabinet last week that in order to combat Hamas growing stronger in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli government should work to strengthen the Palestinians Authority.

“I will say this in the clearest way possible,” Gallant said. “A strong Palestinian Authority is in the best security interests of Israel.”

It should be noted that the PA paid benefits to 661 terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.

It should also be noted that in the months leading up to the Hamas attack, the Biden administration was actively training and equipping PA policemen in a program in Jordan, in an effort to strengthen the PA. This program was pursued despite a wave of terrorism emanating from the PA that led to Israeli deaths.

The borders of Israel were set by the Bible and the Jews were commanded to conquer the entire land:

I will set your borders from the Sea of Reeds to the Sea of Philistia, and from the wilderness to the Euphrates; for I will deliver the inhabitants of the land into your hands, and you will drive them out before you. Exodus 23:31

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53

The prophets warn that the Nations will attempt to divide the Land of Israel and that this will be the means for the downfall: For lo! in those days 1 And in that time, When I restore the fortunes Of Yehuda and Yerushalayim, I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Yehoshafat. There I will contend with them Over My very own people, Yisrael, Which they scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves. Joel 4:1-2