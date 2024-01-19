Birth Pangs of Biblical Zion 

I am seeing signs that the nation of Israel is going through a major transition: from being a secular nation, “Israel”, to becoming a Biblical nation, “Zion”.

What makes me say this? Let me lay it out for you.

I recently saw a video clip of Jeremy Gimpel who spoke a passionate message at the recent Sovereignty Conference, held in Jerusalem on January 11, 2024. In his message, he asks the burning question: “How could we have been so wrong? Where did we miss it? In 75 years since the rebirth of the nation, the only thing that matters has been absent. It’s the littlest word but it means everything: We have left God out of the conversation.” It is a passionate plea for the nation and the people to return to the God of Israel and to return to His book!

Israel, as a nation, goes through two stages of development. In stage one, the secular nation is established as a “placeholder” government. This placeholder government serves a vital function: it provides a haven for Jews to go to in fleeing the persecutions and pogroms they have experienced throughout the nations.

Nation of Israel: Stage One: Israel Birthed as a Secular Nation

Ezekiel 37:3-8 describes “Stage One” of the secular nation of Israel:

And He said to me, “Son of man, can these bones live?” So I answered, “O Lord GOD, You know.” Again He said to me, “Prophesy to these bones, and say to them, ‘O dry bones, hear the word of the LORD! Thus says the Lord GOD to these bones: “Surely I will cause breath to enter into you, and you shall live. “I will put sinews on you and bring flesh upon you, cover you with skin and put breath in you; and you shall live. Then you shall know that I am the LORD.” ’ ” So I prophesied as I was commanded; and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and suddenly a rattling; and the bones came together, bone to bone. Indeed, as I looked, the sinews and the flesh came upon them, and the skin covered them over; but there was no breath in them.

There was no breath (no Ruach, no Spirit) in them. The spirit of God had not yet come upon the bones.

Who are the scattered bones? Ezekiel 37:11 gives us the answer: they are the whole house of Israel. The children of Israel were scattered (like the bones) throughout the nations, and some of them have now regathered as a people, in the land of Israel.

The Jewish people HAD to come back to the land, to have a haven, to sink their roots there. In response, the land has supernaturally responded with greening, flowering, and producing beautiful and bountiful crops.

Nation of Israel: Stage 2: Israel Transitions to Biblical Nation

What happens in Stage 2 of the nation? The nation undergoes a transition from being a secular nation to becoming a biblical nation. Ezekiel 37:9-14 describes this process:

Also, He said to me, “Prophesy to the breath, prophesy, son of man, and say to the breath, ‘Thus says the Lord God: “Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe on these slain, that they may live.” ’ So I prophesied as He commanded me, and breath came into them, and they lived, and stood upon their feet, an exceedingly great army.

Then He said to me, “Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel. They indeed say, ‘Our bones are dry, our hope is lost, and we ourselves are cut off!’ “Therefore prophesy and say to them, ‘Thus says the Lord God: “Behold, O My people, I will open your graves and cause you to come up from your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel. “Then you shall know that I am the LORD, when I have opened your graves, O My people, and brought you up from your graves.

I will put My Spirit in you, and you shall live, and I will place you in your own land. Then you shall know that I, the LORD, have spoken it and performed it” says the LORD.’ ” Ezekiel 37:9-14

In Stage Two of the development of Israel, the Spirit of God is placed in the people (His Ruach) and the nation transitions from being a secular nation and becomes a biblical nation.

Birth of Biblical “Zion” in Isaiah

There is another fascinating passage in scripture that describes the birth process. Take a look at Isaiah 66:7-9 with me:

Before she labored, she was delivered; Before her pangs came, she bore a son. Isaiah 66:7

So, we have a woman giving birth to a son, and AFTER she gives birth, THEN the labor pangs come:

Who ever heard the like? Whoever witnessed such events? Can a land pass through travail In a single day? Or is a nation born All at once? Yet Tzion travailed And at once bore her children! Shall I who bring on labor not bring about birth? —says Hashem. Shall I who cause birth shut the womb? —said your God. Isaiah 66:8-9

There is a deep mystery hidden in this passage. It is describing the birth of a nation, and this nation has a name: Zion!

So here is the pattern: a woman gives birth to a son, but under great duress: AFTER she gives birth, THEN the birth pangs of travail happen.

Birth of Biblical “Zion” in Revelation

This pattern is repeated in Revelation 12:1-2:

Now a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a garland of twelve stars. Then being with child, she cried out in labor and in pain to give birth.

FIRST, she gives birth:

She bore a male Child who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron. And her Child was caught up to God and His throne. Revelation 12:5

THEN come the birth pangs of tribulation and the woman flees to the wilderness:

Then the woman fled into the wilderness, where she has a place prepared by God, that they should feed her there one thousand two hundred and sixty days. Revelation 12:6

From these two parallel passages in scripture we can see the following:

*the birth of the son happens first (Isaiah 66:7, Revelation 12:5)

*the birth pangs come AFTER the birth (Isaiah 66:7, Rev 12:6)

*the name of the biblical nation is “Zion” (Isaiah 66:8)

*This birth of the biblical nation happens during the time known as “Jacob’s trouble” or the “Great Tribulation”



What do we know about “Jacob’s trouble”?

The time known as Jacob’s trouble is compared to the labor pains that a woman goes through. It is intense, it is severe, and the pain is very great:

Ask now, and see,

Whether a man is ever in labor with child?

So why do I see every man with his hands on his loins

Like a woman in labor,

And all faces turned pale?

Alas! For that day is great,

So that none is like it;

And it is the time of Jacob’s trouble,

But he shall be saved out of it. Jeremiah 30:6-7

Yeshua is asked by his disciples what would be the sign of his coming? He answers them with these words:

And you will hear of wars and threats of wars, but don’t panic. Yes, these things must take place, but the end won’t follow immediately. Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in many parts of the world. But all this is only the first of the birth pains, with more to come.

Matthew 24:6-8 (NLT)

Signs of a Nation in Transition: The Governors of Judah Rise up!

Another big sign that the nation of Israel is transitioning is this: I see signs that the “governors of Judah” are beginning to rise up. Who are these governors of Judah? Why do they rise up?

We find them in Zechariah 12:5-6 and they rise up in response to the dividing of Jerusalem.

Zechariah 12:2-3 is talks about a day in the future when the nations will INSIST upon a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. There has been much discussion in the news (and from Anthony Blinken and the Biden Administration) about a Two-State Solution– even while the war with Hamas was still being waged.

Since the Oct 7 horrific massacre by Hamas, there has been a dramatic shift in the political left in Israel. Many from the left who once supported a Palestinian state…no longer do. They have learned the painful lesson that this is not about land: the Palestinians want the Jews dead!

Let’s look at those verses:

“Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of drunkenness to all the surrounding peoples, when they lay siege against Judah and Jerusalem. “And it shall happen in that day that I will make Jerusalem a very heavy stone for all peoples; all who would heave it away will surely be cut in pieces, though all nations of the earth are gathered against it. Zechariah 12:2-3

Since there is no broad base of support from the Israelis for a Palestinian state, then for these verses to come to pass, it seems likely that the only way this will happen is if it is IMPOSED or FORCED upon Israel by the nations. And when that happens, it stirs a strong reaction from the Governors of Judah!

All over the world, in major cities, we see Pro-Hamas supporters out on the streets calling for a Palestinian state.

Just imagine it: At some point, a Palestinian state is officially declared, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Here is what the Governors of Judah will do in response:

“And the governors of Judah shall say in their heart, ‘The inhabitants of Jerusalem are my strength in the LORD of hosts, their God.’ “In that day I will make the governors of Judah like a firepan in the woodpile and like a fiery torch in the sheaves; they shall devour all the surrounding peoples on the right hand and on the left, but Jerusalem shall be inhabited again in her own place—Jerusalem. Zechariah 12:5-6

Wow! I want to be around when that happens!

There is a parallel passage in scripture that reveals more details about these “Governors of Judah”. Let’s look into the short book of Obadiah. It was written to “Esau/Edom”, very great enemies of Israel. When you read this passage in light of the horrific events that occurred on October 7, it is chilling and uncanny. Did Obadiah take a peek in the future when he wrote this?

“For violence against your brother Jacob,

Shame shall cover you,

And you shall be cut off forever.

In the day that you stood on the other side—

In the day that strangers carried captive his forces,

When foreigners entered his gates

And cast lots for Jerusalem—

Even you were as one of them.

“But you should not have gazed on the day of your brother

In the day of his captivity;

Nor should you have rejoiced over the children of Judah

In the day of their destruction;

Nor should you have spoken proudly

In the day of distress.

You should not have entered the gate of My people

In the day of their calamity.

Indeed, you should not have gazed on their affliction

In the day of their calamity,

Nor laid hands on their substance

In the day of their calamity.

You should not have stood at the crossroads

To cut off those among them who escaped;

Nor should you have delivered up those among them who remained

In the day of distress.

God promises “measure for measure”. What has been sown will be reaped. There is a day of reckoning coming:

“For the day of the LORD upon all the nations is near;

As you have done, it shall be done to you;

Your reprisal shall return upon your own head. Obadiah 1:10-15

Now here come the heroes! It is a very similar event as what is described in Zechariah 12:5-6, where the Governors of Judah are like a firepan in the woodpile:

“But on Mount Zion there shall be deliverance,

And there shall be holiness;

The house of Jacob shall possess their possessions.

The house of Jacob shall be a fire,

And the house of Joseph a flame;

But the house of Esau shall be stubble;

They shall kindle them and devour them,

And no survivor shall remain of the house of Esau,”

For the LORD has spoken. Obadiah 1:17-18

Now this I can’t wait to see!

Battle for the Biblical Heartland

Right now there is a huge battle waging over the biblical heartland of Israel: biblical Judea and Samaria (or the “West Bank”). There are many Arab/Palestinian communities in Judea/Samaria, and some of them have become a “hotbed for terrorism”, i.e. Hurawa, Jenin, and Nablus. With all the international pressure coming to bear against Israel to declare and establish a Palestinian state, what is Israel to do? These are not nice neighbors: these are people who do car rammings, knifings, suicide bombings, and execution-style shootings.

Here is another sign that the “Governors of Judah” are beginning to rise up: a global movement has been born: KeepGodsLand.com You can read this message on the website:

Judea and Samaria is the biblical heartland of Israel. Islamic Jihadists and the left are trying to take it away. Creating a jihadist state in the heart of Israel would destroy the Jewish state.

Keep God’s Land is dedicated to strengthening and defending Israel’s right to the biblical heartland, with the ultimate goal of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Hallelujah! I can back that up 100%! Why? Because this movement lines up with the Word of God. God promised this land to the people of Israel and it is an eternal covenant to Abraham and his seed! (Genesis 12:7-8, Genesis 13:14-17, Genesis 15:7, Genesis 17:7-8)

Biblical Nation of “Zion” Will be Born!

So, this biblical Zion nation will be born amid the travailing of birth pangs. The Governors of Judah will play an important role in this. They will need to be courageous, and act decisively when the time is right! They will have those who come alongside them and help them (people from the “House of Joseph”, see Obadiah 1:17-18).

Whether you believe Mashiach is coming the first time (if you are Jewish) or the second time (if you are Christian), we know this for certain: Mashiach is coming, and He will be the King of Zion, the King of Israel, the King of all the Nations, and He will rule and reign from Jerusalem, ushering in a new Messianic era!

May we see that day soon and in our lifetime!