Biden to list Houthis as ‘terrorists’ while still making it legal to fund them

When Biden decided to take the Houthis off the Foreign Terrorist Organization list, under the false flag of a “famine” that (like the Hamas Gaza “famine”) was a propaganda ploy by the Iranian-backed terrorists themselves, he helped pave the way for the current Red Sea crisis.

And even now, rather than putting the Houthis back on the FTO list, he’s moving them to the specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) list.

Most people don’t know the difference, but it’s a huge one; It’s illegal to fund FTO terrorists. The Biden administration has the power to freeze SDGT assets, but there are no penalties for providing material support.

And there’s no automatic travel ban on the terrorists.

Here’s what an FTO designation can mean:

It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO.

Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States.

Except as authorized by the Secretary of the Treasury, any U.S. financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to Treasury.

Biden has decided to protect financial institutions moving money for the Houthis and to allow Houthi-linked figures to come to America and to allow terrorist supporters in America to provide aid to the terrorists.

Biden could put an end to this, instead he’s letting it drag on with “warnings,” limited strikes and an SDGT designation that sounds impressive but is basically a set of sanctions, all in the hopes that the Houthis will feel pressured enough to stop.

The Islamic terror group whose motto includes “Death to America” is not stopping. It and its Iranian masters see how weak Biden is.