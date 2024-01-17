Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Anti-Israel protesters target Jewish state, cancer patients in Manhattan

JNS

January 17, 2024

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that “will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”

Anti-Israel protesters appeared to take that literally on Monday at a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day” march for health-care event, during which they protested outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

“Make sure they hear you. They’re in the window,” one organizer said through a bullhorn, and another in the crowd chanted, about the cancer center, “MSK, shame on you, you support genocide, too,” the New York Post reported. (The center’s mission—“ending cancer for life”—could be said to be genocidal only towards the disease.)

Three people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested during the protests, which also targeted Mount Sinai Hospital, which was said to be guilty of “supporting Zionism” and “genocide.”

“I thought I was in Germany in 1939,” a 74-year-old Jewish woman told the Post.

