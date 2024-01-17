Hamas Spokesman: Oct 7 attack launched to stop the red heifers

The Hamas spokesman gave a rare speech on the 100 day anniversary of the war against Israel. In his speech, he cited the arrival of the red heifers in Israel as one of the motives for the massacre of Jews on October 7.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization, made a televised appearance on the 100th day of the Israeli war on Gaza. The televised speech was the first time he had appeared in seven weeks as, during that time, all of his public statements were either audio recordings or written statements. A lapse of several weeks even led to speculations that he had been killed.

The iconic Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, made a televised appearance on the 100th day of the Israeli war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gu2LDVVMuh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 14, 2024

The Palestine Chronicle reported that in his speech, Abu Obeidah “spoke about the usual topics, the number of tanks destroyed by the Resistance [i.e. the Hamas terrorist organization], the number of military operations.” Abu Obeida also claimed that Hamas is “manufacturing its own weapons, which makes it possible for Al-Qassam and others to carry on with the fight for much longer”

The Palestine Chronicle translated his speech. In the third paragraph, Abu Obeidah listed the motives for the Hamas attack on Israel:

“We look back 100 days to remember the educated, the complicit, and the incapacitated among the world powers governed by the law of the jungle, reminding them of an aggression that reached its peak against our path (Al-Quds) and Al-Aqsa, with the start of its actual temporal and spatial division, and the ‘bringing of red cows’ as an application of a detestable religious myth designed for aggression against the feelings of an entire nation in the heart of its Arab identity, and the path of its prophet (the Night Journey) and Ascension to heaven.”

In his speech, he referred to the October 7 attack as “ the Al Aqsa flood”. Palestinians call the gray-domed mosque on the Temple Mount as “Al Aqsa”, literally meaning “the further mosque”, referring to a myth created by the Umayyad Calif in 682 CE, 50 years after Muhammad’s death. According to the myth, Muhammad was carried to the site of the destroyed Jewish Temples in a miraculous overnight journey by al-Buraq, a magical horse with the head of a woman, wings of an eagle, the tail of a peacock, and hoofs reaching to the horizon. He tethered the horse to the Western Wall of the Temple Mount and from there ascended to the seventh heaven together with the angel Gabriel.

Abu Obeidah continued:

“We will not tire or falter in calling all the free people of the nation to rise to support their Aqsa and the path of their prophet, which the criminal Zionists are practically advancing towards destroying and establishing their temple. This is what we have chosen with our blood in Gaza for 100 days and for which the epic of October 7th was about.”

In his speech, he frequently describes Israelis as “Nazis” and calls on “every Muslim on the face of the earth” to join the war.

“We believe that it is our jihadist and religious duty to inform the two billion Muslims in the world that the Zionist enemy, over the course of 100 days, destroyed most of the mosques in the Gaza Strip, desecrated, burned and bulldozed those reached by its vehicles on the ground, and stopped the call to prayer and praying in a clear religious war, completing what the religious Zionist gangs started in their war on Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is an ominous sign and destruction for these Nazi killers, as they cannot wage a war against God, and this is affirmed by the text of the Torah, the Bible, and the Qur’an.

Arab-language media covered Abu Abeidah’s speech extensively, focusing on the red heifer while noting that five red female calves were brought to Israel in September 2022. After the announcement of the arrival of the cows, Hamas reacted almost immediately, warning that the potential Jewish ritual posed a threat to Al Aqsa.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This subject was first brought to light by Elder of Ziyon.

