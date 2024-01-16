US vessel hit by missile off coast of Yemen

An unidentified vessel was struck by a missile off the coast of southern Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The British naval security company Embray said the vessel was owned by the United States and sailed under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Mohammed Abdel Salam, the official spokesman for the Houthis, said that “the attacks on the ships heading to Israel will continue.”

According to a military source from Yemen who spoke to Qatar’s Al Jazeera network, the Houthis “attacked a ship in the Red Sea that was on its way to Israel. The attack was carried out after the ship did not respond to the warnings addressed to it.”

The incident occurred 95 nautical miles (almost 110 statute miles) southeast of Aden at 4:05 p.m. Yemen time. The vessel’s port side was hit from above by a missile.

“Vessels in the area are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the incident warning stated.

Britain’s Royal Navy originally established UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations), a naval reserve–manned office in Dubai, to coordinate information with merchant traffic in the Arabian Sea to help counter Somali piracy.