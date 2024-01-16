Hundreds of the lost tribe of Menashe asking to make Aliyah and join IDF

Hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community in northeastern India, who descend from a “lost tribe” of Israel, gathered yesterday in Aizawl, in the Indian state of Mizoram, to show their support and solidarity with the state of Israel as it marks 100 days since the war in Gaza began.

Bnei Menashe (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shavei Israel)

During the gathering, they marched in the streets of the city, waved Israeli flags and called on the government of Israel to allow them to make Aliyah (immigration to Israel) immediately so they could join the IDF and fight alongside other Israeli soldiers whom they call “our brothers and sisters”.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shavei Israel.

According to Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based nonprofit organization lobbying for 20-plus years for the Aliyah of the Bnei Menashe, 75 members of the Bnei Menashe who made Aliyah from northeastern India in recent years are on active duty and currently serving as soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting against Hamas and Hezbollah. An additional 140 members were called up for reserve duty.

Of Bnei Menashe immigrants of military age, nearly all men (99%) and 10% of women join the IDF, with 90% of females performing sherut leumi, national service due to religious reasons, the organization said.

“The Bnei Menashe are dedicated Zionists and passionate about the State of Israel, its people and their security. It is no coincidence that so many of them serve in combat units in the IDF, and we are proud of their willingness to risk their lives alongside other Israeli soldiers to defend the Land and people of Israel,” said Shavei Israel’s founder and chairman, Michael Freund.

“Since the war broke out, Shavei Israel has received hundreds of requests from young community members in northeastern India asking to make Aliyah immediately,” Michael Freund said. “Not only that – they are asking to join the IDF immediately to fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters.”

The Bnei Menashe, or sons of Manasseh, claim descent from one of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, who were sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire more than 27 centuries ago. Their ancestors wandered through Central Asia and the Far East for centuries, before settling in what is now northeastern India, along the borders of Burma and Bangladesh. Throughout their sojourn in exile, the Bnei Menashe continued to practice Judaism just as their ancestors did, including observing the Shabbat, keeping kosher, celebrating the festivals, and following the laws of family purity. Down through the generations, they nourished the dream of one day returning to the land of their ancestors, the Land of Israel.

Thus far, Shavei Israel has made the dream of Aliyah, immigration to Israel, possible for over 5,000 Bnei Menashe and plans to help bring more members of the community to Israel. Currently, there are 5,000 Bnei Menashe awaiting their return to the Jewish homeland.

About Shavei Israel:

Shavei Israel is a nonprofit organization founded by Michael Freund, who immigrated to Israel from the United States with the aim of strengthening the ties between the Jewish people, the State of Israel and the descendants of Jews around the world. The organization is currently active in more than a dozen countries and provides assistance to a variety of communities such as the Bnei Menashe of India, the Bnei Anousim (referred to by the derogatory term “Marranos” by historians) in Spain, Portugal and South America, the Subbotnik Jews of Russia, the Jewish community of Kaifeng in China, descendants of Jews living in Poland, and others. For more information visit: www.shavei.org