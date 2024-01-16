In First Official Act of 2024, Kansas State Legislature Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, Rejecting Antisemitism

In their first official act of the 2024 legislative session, the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives adopted by wide majorities on Monday a measure expressing support for Israel in the wake of the October 7th Hamas attack and rejecting rising antisemitism targeting Jewish communities worldwide.

The resolution — HR 6030, which can be read in full HERE — was highlighted by the following declarations:

– We condemn the unprovoked attacks on the State of Israel and reaffirm Kansas’ support and cooperation with the State of Israel.

– We demand the unconditional safe return of the hostages.

– We unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist, defend itself and protect its citizens from terrorism and harm.

– We place the blame for all violence that occurred on October 7 and thereafter on Hamas, who in their founding charter have stated their intent to exterminate both Israel and the Jewish people at any cost.

– We reject all forms of antisemitism, including threats against Jewish people and Jewish institutions.

The resolution received bipartisan support, being passed with a 34-6 margin in the Senate and a 106-14 margin in the House.

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman praised the Kansas Legislature for its action, stating, “The Combat Antisemitism Movement commends the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives for passing a resolution affirming the state’s support for Israel as its first act in the new session. As we enter the fourth month following Hamas’ massacre of innocent Israelis on October 7, Jewish constituents must know that their elected leaders stand firm against terrorism and antisemitism.”

A statement released by Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader Chris Croft, and Speaker Pro Tem. Blake Carpenter said, “The State of Israel is an invaluable and trusted ally of the United States and a beacon of democracy in the Middle East. The cowardly October 7th attacks on civilians and visitors, including American citizens, carried out by Hamas, an established terror organization rooted deeply in antisemitic philosophy, resulted in the deadliest day for Jewish people since the horrors of the Holocaust. House Republicans condemn these unprovoked attacks and reaffirm Kansas’ support and cooperation with the State of Israel.”

“Additionally, we unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist, defend itself, and protect its citizens from terrorism and harm,” the statement continued. “Since the Hamas terror attacks, antisemitism has risen by 400% nationwide resulting in increased security measures for our local Jewish communities. We reject all antisemitism in any of its grotesque forms and stand united with Jewish people in Kansas and throughout the world. House Republicans stand steadfast in solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people and offer our continued prayers for safety, peace, and healing for our strongest Middle Eastern ally as they defend their freedom and democratic way of life.”

Speaking in favor of the resolution ahead of the House vote, Rep. Dan Osman — a Democrat from Overland Park who is one of two Jewish members of the Kansas Legislature — said, “I wish that we didn’t need to be as serious as we are on this first day. But I also wish that Hamas didn’t preemptively attack Israel on Oct. 7, and I wish that they didn’t use thousands of missiles to strike Israel, I wish that they didn’t rape women, behead babies, burn families alive in their homes, and kidnap young and old alike.”