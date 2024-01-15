Miracle: IDF Soldier goes to pray, sees terrorist sneaking up to kill

Yanon Magal, a journalist and politician, posted a remarkable video on Twitter. The video reportedly shows IDF troops operating in Al-Bureji, Gaza. The video shows IDF troops firing at a terrorist who surprised them by coming up behind them from a hidden entrance to a tunnel.

“This event ended with no casualties to our forces and the elimination of the terrorist because a reservist named Malchiel ben Yosef who went to pray Mincha (afternoon prayers) identified the terrorist in front of him coming out of a shaft with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) from behind the unit…This is real!”

The IDF soldiers were advancing and had already passed the tunnel without discovering it. They had stopped moving and Malcheil took the opportunity to pray. He turned towards the rear to face Jerusalem, as Jewish law requires. It was at that point that Malchiel saw the terrorist exit the tunnel and begin to advance on them. He called out to the other soldiers, “He wants to ‘sew’ us from behind!”

הארוע הזה נגמר ללא נפגעים לכוחותינו ובחיסול המחבל, משום שחייל מילואים בשם מלכיאל בן יוסף שהלך להתפלל מנחה זיהה מולו את המחבל יוצא מתוך פיר עם RPG מאחורי הכח…

אמיתי: pic.twitter.com/27BiMe5144 — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) January 14, 2024

A firefight ensued and the terrorist was neutralized. A grenade was dropped into the tunnel to ensure that no more terrorists would be disturbing Malchiel’s afternoon prayers.

As the soldiers discussed the incident, Malchiel noted that the terrorist had tried to fire the RPG at the soldiers but suffered a misfire.

“He tried to fire but it didn’t fire,” he said. “It was pointed right at us!”