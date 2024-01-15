Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Anti-Israel mob attempts to breach White House gate

Hashem, keep me out of the clutches of the wicked; save me from lawless men who scheme to make me fall.

Psalms

140:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 15, 2024

2 min read

Protesters hurled water bottles and sticks at the Secret Service, which kept them from entering the White House grounds.

To cries of “Break it down,” anti-Israel protesters surged against a reinforced fence outside the White House on Saturday evening. The Secret Service evacuated nonessential personnel for their safety as the crowd grew more violent.

The anti-scale fencing erected ahead of the protest appeared to give way as the mob lifted it off the ground. Some protesters tried to climb over the fence, according to video of the incident.

Protesters threw water bottles and sticks at Secret Service agents, who kept them from entering the White House grounds.

“There were instances of illegal and destructive behavior in Lafayette Park, including items being thrown at our officers,” District of Columbia Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a statement.

Earlier, protesters chanted, “1, 2, 3, 4, occupation no more, 5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state,” and “Biden, Biden you’re a liar, we demand a ceasefire.”

Thousands participated in the protest “from as far [away] as Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin,” in what was termed “the March on Washington for Gaza,” according to the London-based The Guardian.

It was organized by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and other groups to call attention to what they claimed were Israel’s “crimes against humanity,” the paper reported.

In November, protesters vandalized the White House with red paint and shouted, “F*** Joe Biden” at a rally in Washington backing Hamas, one of many that took place in cities across North America and Europe.

The thousands of demonstrators gathered in the American capital chanted, “Long live the intifada,” “Free Palestine” and “Allahu Akbar” while holding signs calling “resistance against occupation” a “human right” and for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Last month, members of Doctors Against Genocide caused a firestorm by calling for a rally at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, followed by a gathering outside the White House. “Urgent call to action,” it announced. “Stop the genocide in Gaza.”

“Our museum is the national memorial to the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators. It is deeply offensive to survivors and the memory of the victims to exploit Holocaust history,” the museum posted to its 437,000 followers on social media.

In response, Doctors Against Genocide posted: “We made a decision to cancel the event. We will be announcing future events with more detailed communication.”

Share this article

Related articles

Pro-Hamas protesters attack White House gates; Chant “F@%$, Joe Biden”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

A million bells to ring marking 100 days of captivity in Gaza

JNS

JNS

International Court of Justice opening statement on behalf of Israel

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .