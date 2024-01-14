Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Pro-Hamas protesters attack White House gates; Chant “F@%$, Joe Biden”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

January 14, 2024

As Israel marked 100 days since the October 7 massacre, crowds of pro-Hamas protesters attacked the gates in front of the White House on Saturday night, forcing the Secret Service to relocate non-essential personnel. Armed with sticks and hurling water bottles, some of the rioters attempted to scale the fence while the crowd chanted “F*&$, Joe Biden.” Others chanted, “Break it down! You support the murder of children!”

 Lt. Paul Mayhair of the Secret Service told the NY Post that the fencing sustained some “temporary damage,” forcing Secret Service officers to rush to one part to prevent a breach. The actual White House fence and adjacent buildings were left untouched.

“The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” he said.  “As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed.”

No arrests were made.

