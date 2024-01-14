Pro-Hamas protesters attack White House gates; Chant “F@%$, Joe Biden”

As Israel marked 100 days since the October 7 massacre, crowds of pro-Hamas protesters attacked the gates in front of the White House on Saturday night, forcing the Secret Service to relocate non-essential personnel. Armed with sticks and hurling water bottles, some of the rioters attempted to scale the fence while the crowd chanted “F*&$, Joe Biden.” Others chanted, “Break it down! You support the murder of children!”

Soooooooo, they all be going to prison for 3+ years with no trial and be publicly labeled domestic terrorists, too, right? https://t.co/8D8Jv43euo — Alura Jenson Inc (@AluraJenson) January 14, 2024

White House staff 'relocated' after leftist terrorist supporters damage security fencing, hurl objects at cops https://t.co/lcl1mlOKDk #FoxNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 14, 2024

Lt. Paul Mayhair of the Secret Service told the NY Post that the fencing sustained some “temporary damage,” forcing Secret Service officers to rush to one part to prevent a breach. The actual White House fence and adjacent buildings were left untouched.

“The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” he said. “As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed.”

No arrests were made.